Lil Uzi Vert Says Nicki Minaj Checked Them Over ‘Pink Tape’ Album Title

"Nicki hit me up," the Philly rapper revealed.

Lil Uzi Vert says Nicki Minaj pressed them about naming their album Pink Tape and not reaching out to have her appear on the project.

In an interview with GQ, the Philly native admitted that Minaj personally reached out to them after discovering the title of their forthcoming project prior to its release. “Nicki hit me up like, ‘How you going to drop an album called Pink Tape and you know pink is my thing?’” the “Just Wanna Rock” rapper revealed. “I was like, ‘Oh, no. You right. I’m going to send this over right now.’ And I sent it to her right there.”

Uzi and Nicki’s Pink Tape collaboration “Endless Fashion” samples Eiffel 65’s 1998 euro-dance smash “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” and marks their third collaboration to date.

In 2016, Uzi appeared alongside Minaj and Meek Mill on the latter’s DC4 cut “Froze,” while Nicki dropped a guest verse on the remix to Uzi’s hit single “The Way Life Goes” the following year. The remix, released in support of Uzi’s Luv Is Rage 2 album, was a massive success, peaking at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In addition to recording songs together, Uzi and Nicki have each appeared alongside each other onstage at live performances. In 2018, Uzi popped up as a surprise guest during the Queens native’s set at the Made In America festival, while the Generation Now artist made the trek to NYC for her headlining Rolling Loud set in 2022.

Pink Tape was released on June 30 and debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 167,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week. The album includes features from Minaj, Travis Scott, Snow Strippers, Bring Me the Horizon, Don Toliver, and Babymetal.

