Lil Uzi Vert Asserts He Doesn’t Worship Satan After Lyrics Stir Controversy

Lil Uzi Vert is clearing the air on accusations that they worship the devil. The “I Just Wanna Rock” entertainer caught up with a TMZ reporter while exiting a building and answered a series of questions regarding their religious beliefs.

“Not actually Satan, but just basically, I make a girl do whatever I say so,” Vert said, talking about a track they previewed at Rolling Loud California where they rapped they’d “make a City Girl believe in Satan.”

“[JT] didn’t think too much of it,” they confirmed of their rap star girlfriend.

“I just say whatever I want in my songs. It’s just like my freedom of speech,” they clarified. “I come from a real religious household, but I like me finding [and] living my life and being, like, I guess [as] ‘an adult,’ I say anything I want to say. Even if I offend people, I don’t mean to offend people, but if they don’t like it, they have the option to turn it off.”

TMZ then asked the Philly native whether they worshipped satan, to which Vert responded, “No,” with a coy smile. Elsewhere in the quick chat, Uzi revealed that his long-awaited Pink Tape project would be arriving “in a couple of months,” with the track he previewed at RL making the cut for the album.

Lil Uzi Vert’s comments arrive on the heels of Summer Walker and Tony Yayo both responding to his “demonic” set at Rolling Loud.

“I Be genuinely curious have these people ever seen or heard a demon before..? Or it’s just a trend cause I feel like if you have you’d stop playin..really nothing funny or cute about it. May God be with y’all,” Walker said of the lyric.

“That was a little too crazy for me,” Yayo later told TMZ. “I believe in God. I’m very religious, came up in the church, so anything that has to do with Satan I can’t rock with.”