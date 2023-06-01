Lil Uzi Vert Opens Up About Rehab: “It Was A Great Thing To Do”

Lil Uzi Vert has opened up about spending seven months in rehab.

During an interview with 032c Magazine, the “Just Wanna Rock” entertainer opened up about their time in the rehabilitation facility following heavy resistance to admit themselves.

“I’m lucky to have people in my life who truly care about me and my well-being. Specifically, Desiree Perez, who helped me get into this program,” they said, referencing Roc Nation’s CEO/co-founder. “I didn’t want to do it, but I had to — and I can say now that it was a great thing to do.”

Uzi also elaborated on their stay at the unspecified center and how “becoming family” with the residents helped them during their treatment.

“I spent seven months in rehab. The first month and a half were hard, but after that, it was easy because the people there became my family,” they continued. “They showed me so many different outlets and ways to cope with life. We did a lot of group talks, a lot of writing on whiteboards. I was so sure that it wasn’t going to work, but surprisingly it’s pretty effective.”

In March 2023, Uzi spoke with TMZ about their sobriety and how it helped them while creating The Pink Tape.

“It was challenging at first, but then, probably after a month, I got used to it,” the Philadelphia native said. “I thought that my creative process wasn’t gonna be the same because I wasn’t on drugs no more, but it was the same – even better.

“I could think more clear and could actually like, instead of my words slurring, even though that’s kinda cool, everything made sense. I didn’t just make random music. How can I say, I didn’t just play off the beat, I actually made songs with topics this time. It’s the best thing to do — it’ll change your life. And you’ll look better.”