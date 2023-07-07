Lil Uzi Vert Announces Highly Anticipated Pink Tape Tour Dates

Lil Uzi Vert is officially hitting the road later this year. The Grammy-nominated star announced today (July 7) they will be heading out for the highly anticipated Pink Tape Tour in support of their latest LP. This will mark the “Money Longer” artist’s first headlining tour since 2018, when they blessed stages across North America as part of the “Endless Summer Tour.”
Produced by Live Nation, the 17-date trek kicks off on Oct. 21 in Minneapolis, Miss., before making stops in major cities like Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and more. The journey will come to a close on Nov. 22 in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center for a grand finale in their beloved home city. Presale tickets will be available today at 2 p.m. local time on ticketmaster.com.
The tour announcement arrives on the heels of Pink Tape, a genre-bending offering that made landfall last Friday (June 30). The project boasted features from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Snow Strippers, Bring Me The Horizon, Don Toliver, and BABY METAL.
Uzi recently confirmed that more music is already in the works, but it won’t come in the form of a Pink Tape extension. “Are you going to drop a deluxe?” streamer Kani Rosi asked them in an Instagram clip. “No, I’m going to drop a whole ‘nother album,” the rapper replied.
Check out the full list of dates for Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape Tour down below.
Oct. 21 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory
Oct. 23 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 24 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Oct. 25 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre
Oct. 31 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 02 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum
Nov. 03 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena
Nov. 05 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Company
Nov. 06 — Atlanta, GA — Coca Cola Roxy
Nov. 08 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom
Nov. 9 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Nov. 10 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall
Nov. 13 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Nov. 16 — Los Angeles, CA — The Kia Forum
Nov. 18 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Nov. 20 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
Nov. 22 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center