Lil Uzi Vert Announces Highly Anticipated Pink Tape Tour Dates

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Lil Uzi Vert attends Lil Uzi Vert Hosts Pink Prom at Irving Plaza on June 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Lil Uzi Vert is officially hitting the road later this year. The Grammy-nominated star announced today (July 7) they will be heading out for the highly anticipated Pink Tape Tour in support of their latest LP. This will mark the “Money Longer” artist’s first headlining tour since 2018, when they blessed stages across North America as part of the “Endless Summer Tour.”

Produced by Live Nation, the 17-date trek kicks off on Oct. 21 in Minneapolis, Miss., before making stops in major cities like Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and more. The journey will come to a close on Nov. 22 in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center for a grand finale in their beloved home city. Presale tickets will be available today at 2 p.m. local time on ticketmaster.com.

The tour announcement arrives on the heels of Pink Tape, a genre-bending offering that made landfall last Friday (June 30). The project boasted features from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Snow Strippers, Bring Me The Horizon, Don Toliver, and BABY METAL.

Uzi recently confirmed that more music is already in the works, but it won’t come in the form of a Pink Tape extension. “Are you going to drop a deluxe?” streamer Kani Rosi asked them in an Instagram clip. “No, I’m going to drop a whole ‘nother album,” the rapper replied.

Check out the full list of dates for Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape Tour down below.

Oct. 21 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

Oct. 23 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 24 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Oct. 25 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Oct. 31 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 02 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

Nov. 03 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

Nov. 05 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Company

Nov. 06 — Atlanta, GA — Coca Cola Roxy

Nov. 08 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom

Nov. 9 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Nov. 10 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Nov. 13 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Nov. 16 — Los Angeles, CA — The Kia Forum

Nov. 18 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov. 20 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Nov. 22 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center