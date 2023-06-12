Lil Uzi Vert Responds To Critic Telling Him To “Find God”

Lil Uzi Vert performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Lil Uzi Vert has issued a response to a fan telling them to seek religion on social media.

During an Instagram live broadcast shared by The Shade Room on Saturday (June 10) the Philadelphia native explained why people should not make assumptions about them based on appearance.

“OK, what make[s] you think I don’t believe in a higher being just because of what I talk or how I talk, how I look, how I walk, how I react to stuff,” detailed the “Money Longer” performer. “That don’t mean nothin’, don’t ever say nothin’.”

They continued “You talking about find God, come on man you don’t even know me.”

Lil Uzi Vert attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. y Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As the dialogue continued, the 27-year-old offered his own question.

“So why you watching a person that you’re telling to find God?” they asked the judgemental fan. “You don’t know who I really be on in real life. You don’t know my life for real for real. You don’t know me, man.”

Throughout the “Neon Guts” rapper’s career, they have faced allegations of devil worship and other occult beliefs. Most recently, they faced criticism for appearing to have an upside cross on their forehead on a magazine cover, as well as controversial song lyrics.

“I just say whatever I want in my songs. It’s just like my freedom of speech,” they clarified, asserting that they do not worship Satan. “I come from a real religious household, but I like me finding [and] living my life and being, like, I guess [as] ‘an adult,’ I say anything I want to say. Even if I offend people, I don’t mean to offend people, but if they don’t like it, they have the option to turn it off.”