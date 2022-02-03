Lil Uzi Vert Reveals He’s Bleaching His Skin

Lil Uzi Vert attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City.

Lil Uzi Vert has announced that he intends to bleach his skin in a post on his Twitter account. “Bleaching my skin need umbrella,” Uzi tweeted on Wednesday (Feb. 2), before posting a video hinting that he had already begun the process. The rap star’s declaration comes after uploading a photo of Michael Jackson as his Twitter profile picture before changing the image to one of dancehall legend Vybz Kartel, two artists notorious for skin bleaching.

Bleaching my skin need umbrella ? — Uzi London ?☄️?® (@LILUZIVERT) February 2, 2022

If Uzi’s claims are true, he would be the latest in a long list of stars who have been connected to skin bleaching as Lil Kim, Beyoncé, Tamar Braxton, Nicki Minaj, Blac Chyna, Rihanna, Ciara, Sammy Sosa, and others are alleged to have partaken in the potentially harmful process.

Nicki Minaj poses in the Winners room during the MTV EMAs 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV

Many argue that bleaching is a byproduct of mental enslavement as it relates to colorism in society, which rapper J. Cole previously spoke about with VIBE. “We’re still Black Americans. Those mental chains are still in us,” he explained back in 2013. “That brainwashing that tells us that light skin is better, it’s subconsciously in us, whether we know it or not… still pursuing light skin women. There are some women out there that are like, ‘I don’t even like light skin men’ and that’s fine.”

Michael Jackson walks into the Santa Maria Superior Court on the fifth day of his child molestation trial on March 7, 2005 in Santa Maria, Calif. Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

The “p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l” rapper continued, adding, “But Barack Obama would not be President if he were dark skin… That’s just the truth. I might not be as successful as I am now if I was dark skin.”

