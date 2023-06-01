Lil Uzi Vert Faces “Satanic” Allegations Once Again Thanks To Bloody Magazine Cover

Lil Uzi Vert performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Lil Uzi Vert is facing critique from social media for their latest editorial shoot.

As the cover star of 032c Magazine’s summer issue, the Philadelphia rapper appears to have a bloody nose and displays an upside-down cross on their forehead. On Instagram, the photo has been subject to backlash from users who claim the “Neon Guts” performer has a deeper agenda.

“Yah love slapping us in the face with this satanic symbolism,” writes one user.

“Uzi gotta act Satanic for fame is so sad gang lmaoooo boy went out horrible,” adds another.

This is not the chart-topper’s first time being accused of worshipping Satan. Tony Yayo and Summer Walker both shared opposing views to Lil Uzi’s “I make a City Girl believe in Satan” lyric.

The “Just Wanna Rock” performer explained his words are not literal, saying, “Not actually Satan, but just basically, I make a girl do whatever I say so.”

They continued to explain, “I come from a real religious household, but I like me finding [and] living my life and being, like, I guess [as] ‘an adult,’ I say anything I want to say. Even if I offend people, I don’t mean to offend people, but if they don’t like it, they have the option to turn it off.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Uzi Vert attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Fans of the alternative Hip-Hop artist await the anticipated Pink Tape. The 27-year-old took the sober route while creating the project that was first teased in July 2021.

“Songs are great. But they wanna make sure it’s right and not rush it. We all know y’all ready for it, but we wanna make sure its a classic and not just a bunch of random songs!” explained Lyle Leduff, one of Uzi’s long-time producers in an update on Wednesday (May 31.)

“He records 5 a day for the most part. Bruh still gets better and better. It’s hard to scale down 1500+ songs to an album.”