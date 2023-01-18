Lil Wayne’s $20 Million Lawsuit Against Former Manager Takes Major Hit

Various claims made by Lil Wayne in his $20 million counter-lawsuit against his ex-manager and attorney Robert Sweeney have been dismissed.

According to Law, an appeals court ruled in Sweeney’s favor upon hearing four allegations in the suit, including causes of action for fraudulent inducement, legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, and unjust enrichment.

The First Division concluded that Weezy’s accusations against his former employee held no ground, effectively nullifying a fraction of the lawsuit, which was initially filed in 2019. The New Orleans rapper alleges that Sweeney firm, Sweeney, Johnson & Sweeney LLC, took disproportionate payments from legal settlements with Cash Money Records and Universal Music Group. He also said that Sweeney charged him 10% to broker deals for him, a figure significantly above the standard 5% fee.

In December 2020, Sweeney filed a suit against his former client over $20 million in unpaid commissions. The rapper then filed his aforementioned suit, in which he accused Sweeney of overcharging him and not fulfilling his managerial duties.

Lil Wayne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

In 2021, the Manhattan Supreme Court threw out four of the main claims from Weezy’s initial suit, along with four other charges and several other portions of the suit. Later that year, Wayne failed to appear at a deposition, as Sweeney is seeking his percentage of the settlement the lyricist made with Cash Money in May 2018.

John Harris, Sweeney’s appeals attorney, said he was “pleased that the Court of Appeals rejected Lil Wayne’s cynical attempt not to pay Ronald Sweeney for the work Mr. Sweeney did for him.” He continued, adding that he and his client “will be vigorously pursuing his payment claims and will require Lil Wayne to appear in court to answer for his actions.”

Sweeney served as Wayne’s lawyer from 2005 until 2018, when the pair parted ways.