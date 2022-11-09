Lil Wayne To Perform On ‘Amazon Music Live’

Lil Wayne performs onstage at the UPROAR Hip Hop Festival at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Lil Wayne has been confirmed to perform a special concert for Amazon Music Live. The broadcast, which debuted last month with Lil Baby, is hosted by 2 Chainz and streams weekly after Thursday Night Football.

In addition to delivering fan-favorite tracks, artists who perform on the live-streamed show also sit down for an interview with 2 Chainz during Thursday Night Football’s shoulder programming. Previous shows by Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion are available on Amazon Prime for playback.

Fans of Weezy F. Baby and Tity Boi know the rappers have a deep history. Hopefully, the conversation between the two Southern lyricists gives more details on their long-anticipated joint project. 2 Chainz’s 2016 album ColleGrove was initially billed as a collaborative effort with Wayne, but due to his friction with Cash Money at the time, 2 Chainz is listed as the project’s lead artist.

Back in July, 2 Chainz shared he and the New Orleans musician had locked in a late-night studio session.

“Had a good weekend [with] 2 shows in Vegas and one in Mexico in 2 days, now I’m about to crash I’m just walking out the studio, been in with @LilTunechi all night, let’s just say I’m excited about our project,” Chainz tweeted along with pics of himself with his wife.



The “Fireman” rapper will be followed by Latin trap superstar Anuel AA who takes the stage on December 1. With his performance, Anuell AA becomes being the first Latin artist to be featured on Amazon Music Live.

“With performances from Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion—not to mention Kane Brown later this week—Amazon Music Live has turned Thursday nights into the place to turn up,” expressed 2 Chainz in a press release issued on Tuesday (Nov. 8).

“And we’re just getting started. I can’t wait to welcome Lil Wayne and Anuel AA to our stage in the coming weeks.”