Lil Wayne Celebrates The 18th Anniversary Of ‘Tha Carter’

Earlier this week, Lil Wayne celebrated the 18th anniversary of the first installment of his Tha Carter album series with a social media post acknowledging it’s legacy and impact on his career.

“18 years ago I had no idea of what you’d think abt this album and I was worried abt what it’d do but I never doubted what it would be,” Weezy wrote. “A classic. A living legend. A beast. A jewel. A part of me and you forever. That part. 2 every fan thats been a member of this Carter family, I ain’t sh*t without you.”

Released on June 29, 2004, Tha Carter debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with 116,000 copies sold in its first week. Producing the singles “Bring It Back” and “Go DJ,” the album reached platinum certification and marked Weezy’s elevation to the elite tier of emcees in Hip-Hop.

Weezy went on to release four additional installments in Tha Carter series, the most recent being Tha Carter V, which dropped in 2018 and topped the Billboard 200.

Revisit Tha Carter below.