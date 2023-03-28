Lil Wayne Denies Net Worth Listed On Google: “I Don’t Have A Cent Close To That Sh*t”

Lil Wayne is debunking that his net worth is between $150-170 million, which is listed by various websites on Google. On a recent episode of Culture Millennials, the living-legend revealed that in fact he doesn’t, “have a cent close to that sh*t.”

“Honestly, I’m gonna let everybody know now, when you go check a muthaf**ka’s net worth and that sh*t be saying some crazy numbers, I don’t have a cent close to that sh*t. Yeah, I don’t have that, but I guess they be meaning that’s what I’m worth,” he said before also mentioning that he’s always asked his agent to get him more money.

“I be always calling my agent and being like, ‘I’m telling you, bro, I’m gonna fire the sh*t out of you ’cause I don’t need you,” he said before adding, “I Googled that, you know what I mean? I’m like I’m a zillion dollar ni**a on Google bro … It’s motivation, that’s all. It’s just motivation.”

Forbes recently updated their real-time list of billionaires in which Wayne’s Hip-Hop brethren JAY-Z’s net worth was listed at a whopping $2.5 billion, almost double to what he was worth last year.

As for Lil Wayne raking in some more funds, he announced his 28-city tour kicking off in April of this year.

The Welcome To Tha Carter Tour will span across the U.S. and Canada hitting major cities including Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles and more. The tour will open on April 4 in Minneapolis and conclude May 13 in the City of Angels.

“#WelcomeToThaCarterTour coming to a city near you” the Grammy-winner and honoree wrote on Instagram in January. Tickets are on sale now via Lilwayneofficial.com