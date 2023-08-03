Skip to main content
Lil Wayne Doubts AI Can Duplicate His Talent: “I’m One Of A Kind”

"But it's not me, because I'm amazing."

Lil Wayne smiling
Lil Wayne at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Lil Wayne becomes the latest rapper to share his opinion on the growing inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI) in the music industry. Speaking with Gail Mitchell of Billboard, the New Orleans native shared hesitance to support the technology and its abilities to duplicate his natural skill.

“Someone asked me about that recently. And they were trying to tell me that AI could make a voice that sounds just like me. But it’s not me, because I’m amazing,” answered the 40-year-old when asked his opinion on AI and its potential effect on creativity.

“I’m like, is this AI thing going to be amazing, too? Because I am naturally, organically amazing. I’m one of a kind. So actually, I would love to see that thing try to duplicate this motherf**ker.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the “Let The Beat Build” performer shared how he established a career in the 1990s and continues to dominate today.

“I don’t have a secret. I just work,” explained the chart-topper. “I just keep going. I never stop. It’s just the work ethic, plain and simple. No more, no less; I don’t do nothing but my music. And also, in my mind, every single time I say the word ‘work,’ I ask God to forgive me. Cuz I know this has never been a job. It’s just a dream come true. So that’s why I’ve never stopped.”

Read the full interview where Weezy F. Baby discusses his top five rappers, advice for up and coming talent, and more on Billboard.

