Lil Wayne Threatens To End Show After Fan Throws Object Onstage

Lil Wayne recently threatened to end a concert in Jacksonville, Florida early after an unruly fan threw an object onstage. The rapper had just begun performing his first song of the night when what appeared to be a bandana was tossed from the crowd in his direction. Noticeably annoyed, the rapper prompted the DJ to cut the music before addressing the incident, warning that he’d cut the show short if the disrespect continued.

“This my first song,” Wayne barked. “If a n*gga gonna be throwing the sh*t at me, I ain’t gonna do another song, I’ll get my ass right up out this motherf*cker.” He continued, adding, “It’s called respect. So, like I said, if a n*ggas gonna be throwing shit at me, I’ll respect that person and get the fuck [out].” Weezy’s outburst inspired the crowd to begin a “Weezy” chant in agreeance with his request, but the rapper had more to get off his chest.

“If you know who that was that threw that shit, tell him I say f*ck him and suck a motherf*ckin’ dick,” Wayne continued. “You little pussy b*tch. Throwin’ flags at me, n*gga, that sh*t ain’t even real. F*ck wrong with you? Pussy motherfucker.” The show eventually continued without a hitch, with Weezy tearing down the stage with a string of classic hits and fan favorites.

Earlier this month, the rapper appeared alongside Drake and Nicki Minaj at Drake’s annual OVO Fest concert and promised his next album, Tha Carter VI, is currently in the works. “I’m not sure if you heard, but Tha Carter VI is on the way,” the rapper told the rabid crowd.

Tha Carter VI will be Weezy’s first album release in over two years. His last full-length offering, Funeral, was released in January 2020. Funeral debuted atop the Billboard 200, giving Wayne his fifth album to peak on the chart. Other albums from the veteran that have achieved that feat include Tha Carter III, I Am Not a Human Being, Tha Carter IV, and Tha Carter V.

Watch the clip from Lil Wayne’s Jacksonville concert below.