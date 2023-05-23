Lil Wayne Arrives To Festival Late, Performs For 15 Minutes

Lil Wayne speaks onstage during Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective at Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Lil Wayne arrived so late to his Metro Festival set that he only performed for 15 minutes. According to Metro’s official Instagram page, the New Orleans rhymer was supposed to hit the stage at 10 p.m. and run through 60 minutes worth of material.

Instead, however, Weezy got to Montreal, Quebec’s annual event tardily on Friday (May 19), granting fans only 25% of his scheduled time. At one point, the crowd began chanting Wayne’s name in an attempt to lure the superstar out on stage quicker.

The festival took to its Instagram story to issue a statement regarding the Young Money founder’s brief performance. “We apologize for Lil Wayne’s abbreviated performance. He arrived at the festival at 10:45 and curfew is at 11,” the festival typed.

It seems that Wayne has a trend of stage issues as of late. During the final stop of his Welcome To Tha Carter Tour on Saturday (May 13), the 40-year-old hit the stage in Los Angeles and brought out his Young Money artists Allan Cubas, Lil Twist, and Yaj Kader.

However, Tunechi noticed the crowd wasn’t impressed by Cubas’ music and stopped his performance to reprimand the audience.

“We appreciate it. But we ain’t about to be bending over backwards for these folks,” he told Cubas. “We work too hard for this sh*t. We work way too hard. This my muthaf**kin’ artist Allan, that was Twist, that was Yaj; we are Young Money. We appreciate y’all time.”

Last thing Lil’ Wayne said before ending the concert tonight :’) pic.twitter.com/iNSZhwZLib — Petty Crocker✨ (@herlindacarter_) May 14, 2023

The platinum-selling artist set the microphone on the ground and gestured to the trio to follow him off-stage. In the video, the crowd seems to be awaiting the rapper’s return, but they’re then informed that the show is over.