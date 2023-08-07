Lil Wayne Takes Credit For Inspiring Rappers’ Face Tattoos

Lil Wayne believes he’s the reason more rappers have gotten face tattoos.

During an interview with Billboard, the rapper spoke about his impact on the game throughout his storied career for Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. He expressed his feelings about “everyone looking like him,” adding that he hopes his prolific music output is also inspiring the new generation of rappers.

“Sometimes people ask me how I feel about everybody looking like me, everybody getting tattoos, etc,” he said. “That’s like seeing your kid come out of the room and looking just like you; it feels amazing. So the visible influence is kind of obvious because I know for a fact I didn’t get this look from anyone. There was no one that inspired this look. I just ran into looking like this. (Laughs.) But other than that, I hope that my work ethic [is influential as well].”

“So when other artists get around me, you know, they can smell that. It is impossible for them not to. And whenever they leave, they leave with something, as they remember that smell. And hopefully it does something for them.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Weezy advised on how to break a new artist in the TikTok-driven era of music. And while the industry may be seemingly overtaken with social media tactics and rollouts, he asserted that the artist still has to have “real talent.”

“Today, you have to know social media. If you don’t, you have to have a team that does,” he added. “That said, the main thing today is what it has been yesterday and the day before yesterday: You just have to have real talent. Real, everlasting, and undeniable talent.”

“That’s how you still break an artist. Once you find that in an artist [sic], use and highlight that as much as you can, because it’s hard. There are lots of artists that want to be exactly what they see [and hear] on social media. They just want to be that instead of being what they actually can be. So get them to believe in what they are and what they truly can be. And even if it is a challenge, that challenge has always been one of the most fun things ever for me. I love it.”