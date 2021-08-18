Lil Wayne Offered Financial Support To Cop Who Saved His Life After Suicide Attempt

Throughout Lil Wayne’s career, diehard fans may recall mentions of “Uncle Bob,” a New Orleans police officer Weezy has credited with saving his life on wax and in interviews. According to TMZ, New Orleans native has offered the cop financial assistance since the near-fatal moment they met.

During a recent episode of Emmanuel Acho’s Uncomfortable Conversations series, the rapper detailed his suicide attempt at age 12, the importance of Uncle Bob, and how their special bond came to be.

“It took a guy named ‘Uncle Bob,’” Weezy recalled when recounting the circumstances behind his near-fatal shooting incident. “When he got there and he got to the top of the steps and saw me there, he refused to step over me. One of them yelled, ‘I got the drugs’ and that’s when he went crazy. He was like, ‘I don’t give a f**k about no drugs! Do you not see the baby on the ground?’”

After Weezy’s Uncomfortable Conversations interview went viral, the tabloid outlet revealed Uncle Bob, real name Robert Hoobler, is alive and well and that the two reunited at a radio station in 2019. Since then, Weezy has offered Uncle Bob financial assistance and may enlist Hoobler for an administrative role on his team.

Watch Lil Wayne’s episode of Uncomfortable Conversations below: