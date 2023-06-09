Lil Wayne Says He Barely Remembers His ‘Tha Carter’ Mixtapes

Lil Wayne’s prolific career has consisted of multiple notable eras, and his legendary Tha Carter run is often regarded as his most memorable one. The five-part series was born in 2004, with the most recent installment, Tha Carter V, making landfall in 2018. Tomorrow (June 10) will mark the 15th anniversary of Tha Carter III. However, the New Orleans native seems to not remember some details about that chapter of his life.

In a new interview published by Rolling Stone, Wayne spoke about how he can’t recall the differences between most of his Tha Carter projects. “I’m going to be so honest with you: I don’t know Tha Carter III, Tha Carter II, Tha Carter One from Tha Carter IV. And that’s just my God’s honest truth,” he revealed. “You could lie, you could ask me [about] such and such song, I wouldn’t even know what we talking about. So, it holds no significance to me at all.”

He continued by providing some context as to why he may have a hard time, citing his busy schedule and his not-so-sharp memory. “I work every day, bro — every single day,” the “A Milli” rapper went on. “I believe that [God] blessed me with this amazing mind, but would not give [me] an amazing memory to remember this amazing sh*t.”

Most recently, the 40-year-old talent could be heard featured on the new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack on the introduction song “Annihilate.” Other guest appearances within the last year include “Gladiator” by Eladio Carrion, “THE FORMULA” by will.i.am, “FMFU” by DJ Drama, and more.

The veteran spitter also just wrapped up his Welcome To Tha Carter Tour earlier this year. The 28-stop trek kicked off on Apr. 4 in Minneapolis and hit cities like Chicago, Toronto, and Nashville before wrapping up in Los Angeles on May 13.

Elsewhere in the interview, Weezy spoke about how he’s still as motivated as ever to be known as the best to ever do it. “You just happy to be here. But not me. I’m in a gym working on my own game. I don’t care how high you jumping. I don’t care how fast you run. You can’t even stand next to me with that sh*t,” he stated.