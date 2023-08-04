Lil Wayne Set To Join Skip Bayless As ‘Undisputed’ Regular

Lil Wayne has been tapped to become a series regular on Skip Bayless’ Undisputed. Bayless announced that the rapper would appear on the Friday episodes for the show’s relaunch beginning on Aug. 28, 2023. The storied pundit took to YouTube during a new episode of The Skip Bayless Show to announce Weezy’s involvement.

“Brother Wayne is as into our relaunch as I am,” Bayless said. “He is the heart and soul into the relaunch and by the way, bigger picture, Wayne has agreed every Friday going forward to doing a segment with me live. He might not always be in the studio, depending on his schedule, but he is going to join me every Friday for a segment.”

“He is so deep when it comes to sports. He doesn’t yell or scream, but he does get emotional and you hang on every word because trust me, he has thought through every single word. I like to say that I see things and say things others don’t. Wayne is my match that’s why I love him so much. That is why we text so much about sports,” he continued.

Lil Wayne’s involvement with the FS1 debate show is deep. The emcee was responsible for the show’s theme song, “No Mercy,” and appeared on the series‘ first episode in September 2016.

The news arrives after Shannon Sharpe announced he would be leaving Undisputed in June 2023. Per the New York Post, Sharpe and Fox Sports reached a buyout agreement, which will also see the NFL legend’s podcast Club Shay Shay also leaving the network, closing off a nearly seven-year stint under Fox Sports and its subsidiary.

Sharpe took the floor in his last episode to pay his respects to the show and co-host Skip Bayless, which both helped him “become who he is today.” “Ladies and gentlemen, this is officially my last day at work,” Sharpe sadly announced. “After seven years, the train stops for Shannon Sharpe and Undisputed right here… You fought for me [Skip], I am here because of you. You allowed me to share the stage with you, you allowed me to share the platform. I’ll never forget what you did for me. All I ask is when you lay your head on your pillow at night, know I gave you everything I had.”