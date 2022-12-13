Lil Wayne’s “A Milli” Used By Police In TikTok Drug Bust Video

Lil Wayne’s classic single “A Milli” has made its way onto a TikTok video of police officers celebrating a $1 million drug bust. The viral clip, which was made by detectives from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, captures them announcing the successful seizure and showing off the confiscated evidence.

“Christmas is canceled for these two drug dealers and the streets are cleared of drugs, guns, and a milli,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says before “A Milli” soundtracks a montage of the officers counting the money.

Oh wow police making drug bust TikToks now ? nasty work pic.twitter.com/GhXaT4UFoq — Certified Lover Girl ? (@itsNellzz) December 10, 2022

The bust, which netted two kilos of cocaine and a handgun in addition to the seized cash, stemmed from a U.S. Postal Service Inspector’s suspicion of the contents of packages arriving in Florida from Puerto Rico. Following a sting operation, officers arrested Roberto Enrique Navarro Rivera, 48, of North Fort Myers, and Anibal Pagan, 49, of Cape Coral, on drug charges.

“When all these pieces were put together, all signs pointed to a massive amount of narcotics on its way to Lee County, Florida,” Marceno said. “My tactical narcotics team took the lead investigation and immediately went to work.”

Released as the second single from Lil Wayne’s 2008 album Tha Carter III, “A Milli” was produced by Bangladesh and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track also won the Best Rap Solo Performance award at the 2009 Grammys. In addition to its own success, it is also remembered for spawning numerous remixes from other rappers including Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Cory Gunz and more.

Watch Lil Wayne’s “A Milli” music video below.