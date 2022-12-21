Lil Wayne’s Ex-Chef Morghan Medlock Suing For $500K, Claims Wrongful Termination

Lil Wayne’s former chef Morghan Medlock is suing the rapper after claiming that she was wrongfully terminated by the New Orleans native over a family emergency.

On Tuesday (Dec. 20), TMZ obtained court documents that detailed the cause of the suit as wrongful termination and retaliation, amongst other claims. Per outlet, Medlock says it all started on a Memorial Day trip to Vegas with the “Lollipop” rapper when she had to abruptly leave for a family emergency. The chef was informed that her 10-year-old son had succumbed to a head injury and was in the hospital.

Medlock then went on to claim that ahead of her private flight back to L.A., Lil Wayne held up the departure “severely” by taking a long smoke break. She then decided to hop on an alternate flight home. Assuming that Weezy would understand why she would do that as a parent, she then claimed she was terminated from her two-year gig.

Reportedly, the court documents state that the Young Money leader repeatedly asked if she would walk away from the position following her family emergency, but she said she wouldn’t. Medlock then alleged to have been blown off when she did try start working for him again. Ultimately, she was told that she had been fired.

Lil Wayne performs onstage at the NBA 2K23 Launch Event at Rolling Greens on September 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Greg Doherty/Getty Images

According to California’s Labor Code section 230 (c), “it’s prohibited to terminate an employer or in any manner discriminating or retaliating against an employee for taking time off from work to obtain or attempt to obtain relief to help ensure his or her health, safety, or welfare, or that of his or her child or children.”

Medlock is claiming that Wayne violated the Calif. law and is reportedly seeking at least $500,000 from Lil Wayne.

Weezy is currently being sued by his former assistant, as well. Andrew Williams alleged that Wayne punched him in the jaw back in June, causing “great harm.” The 40-year-old countered William’s accusations by claiming self-defense.