Lil Yachty Faces Backlash For Reaction To Sexyy Red Revealing She Was Raped

Warning: The following article contains triggering language related to sexual assault, abuse, and rape.

Lil Yachty has come under fire for his reaction to Sexxy Red’s revelation that she was raped.

During an interview with A Safe Place podcast, Yachty and MitchGoneMad asked the St. Louis rapper about the “craziest” thing that has ever happened to her.

Not one to bite her tongue, Red thought about the question and spoke her truth. “I got raped before; that’s the craziest thing that’s ever happened to me,” she answered. Yachty and Mitch can be seen taken aback by the admission before letting out an awkward laugh.

The men then admitted they weren’t expecting her answer and requested something more aligned with “what they were thinking.” The “Pound Town” artist then insisted on talking about a shootout, which both men comfortably approved. As the clip continued, the hosts began to process Sexxy Red’s confession.

“We just wanted to say we are sorry that happened to you,” Mitch said, with Yachty adding, “That is unfortunate.”

I wish I could give her a hug after this. The way they dismissed her trauma and changed the topic so quickly was so uncalled for. Why is it so hard for y’all to show women especially, black women compassion? pic.twitter.com/3KKJG8aYfd — Hoopz? (@Hoopztarot) August 15, 2023

The clip quickly went viral, with one social media user, Hoopz, questioning why it was so difficult for the podcasters to show more compassion. “I wish I could give her a hug after this,” they typed. “The way they dismissed her trauma and changed the topic so quickly was so uncalled for. Why is it so hard for y’all to show women especially, black women compassion?”

More X/Twitter users added to the backlash calling out Yachty and Mitch’s willingness to talk about guns rather than sexual violence. “And Lil Yachty fat neck a** needs to be handled. no way he just sat there snickering at her every response,” someone tweeted.

“This is why most people don’t need podcasts or platforms to blow hot air out of their faces for no reason other than to hear themselves speak,” another user expressed. “Sexual assault is too much but you wanna hear about her being in a shootout? cuz you’re a qualified voice on gun violence all a sudden?”