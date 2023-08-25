Lil Yachty Calls Fans “Stupid” For Thinking Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ Would Drop This Week

Drake fans had a disappointing morning as they woke up once again to no new album from Aubrey Graham. His forthcoming release, For All The Dogs, has been teased by the Toronto superstar himself for the last few weeks. Friday (Aug 25) in particular was looking extra promising, and fellow rapper Lil Yachty was quick to pour salt on the wound.

The close friend to Drizzy hopped on X to make fun of fans who thought the LP would make its debut today. “Y’all stupid, no body even said for all the dogs was comin out tonight,” he pointed out.

Most fans took the jab lightly, even using the post as a way to highlight other releases. “Yachty and Drake know this is Victoria Monét’s night,” one user replied.

y’all stupid, no body even said for all the dogs was comin out tonight — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) August 25, 2023

Another user took the time to explain why fans surely thought the LP was dropping today, citing the “Hotline Bling” rapper’s previous rollouts. “It ain’t even that, usually when artists drop a cover art for their album, they drop it within that week,” they typed. “Drake has done that for at least his last three projects, we all assumed that stayed the same especially since he’s done multiple surprise drops before.”

The Grammy award-winning spitter first announced For All The Dogs at the same time he released his Titles Ruin Everything book on July 14. Drake then fed into the hype during the New York Leg of his It’s All A Blur Tour when he said the project was coming “in two weeks or some s**t.” On Tuesday (Aug. 22), he unveiled the official cover art, which was drawn by his son Adonis.

However, as Lil Boat pointed out, there was still never an official release date mentioned by Drake at all.