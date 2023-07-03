Lil Yachty Says DaBaby Outrapped JAY-Z On Kanye West Song

Lil Yachty believes that DaBaby once outrapped JAY-Z on a track and that his verse was the superior of the two performances.

During the first episode of his A Safe Place podcast, the rapper spoke with cohost MitchGoneMad about Kanye West’s song “Jail” from his 2021 album Donda. West released two separate versions of the song during the lead-up to the album, one featuring JAY-Z and a second with DaBaby in place of Ye’s Watch The Throne collaborator.

“Something I’ve wanted to talk about for a long time is the song ‘Jail’ from Kanye West,” Yachty began. “In my personal opinion, I think DaBaby had a better verse.”

While Yachty conceded that comparing JAY-Z and DaBaby in a vacuum would be a questionable stance to take, he remained steadfast in his belief that the version of “Jail” featuring DaBaby was the stronger of the two.

“I know the conversation of JAY-Z versus DaBaby is insane, but I honestly think his verse was better,” the 25-year-old added before acknowledging the chance of his take coming under public scrutiny, which he’s been subjected to in the past. “I feel that’s gonna get me a lot of heat anyway” he admitted. “Maybe not as heated as the whole Biggie situation I dealt with in 2016.”

The “Poland” rapper’s opinions have landed him in hot water on several occasions, particularly during the early years of his career, when he claimed to not know many songs by The Notorious B.I.G. or Tupac. “[I] honestly couldn’t name five songs from Tupac and Biggie,” the Georgia native said at the time. “But if I’m doing this my way and making all this money, why should I do it how everybody says it’s supposed to be done?” He also contended that Drake is a better rapper than 2Pac, another claim that garnered him backlash within the Hip-Hop community.

He has since apologized for those statements, revealing that he received death threats as a result of his comments regarding the two legends, particularly The Notorious B.I.G. “People hated me after that, like death threats, just a lot,” he said. “I think that’s what really started that hate for me. With so many people just automatically trying to dump me like he’s whack, he’s corny, or whatever the case may be.”

Watch Lil Yachty’s A Safe Place podcast episode below.