Lil Yachty Calls Out DJ Akademiks For Claiming Playboi Carti Influenced His Style Change

DJ Akademiks is privy to a lot of information but often peddles false narratives. Lil Yachty took to Twitter to set the record straight after the Off The Record host said the “Strike” rapper told him that Playboi Carti influenced his style change in music.

“@Akademiks u r so insane, I didn’t tell u this at all,” Lil Boat wrote in a Tweet on Sunday (July 9). “Stop drinking bro. I said tyler encouraged me to take that route. Wtf.” The eclectic artist was quoting a tweet that included a video of the former Everyday Struggle host talking about a conversation he had with him.

“Lil Yachty in my studio told me — this is before he dropped ‘Poland’ and ‘Strike’ and all this other sh*t — ni**a, he said he’s in the studio with Carti, and Carti made him change his entire style. Facts,” Ak said on a recent Twitch stream. “Once I heard that, I was like, ‘Damn! Carti’s like that?!’ Sorry, I have nothing more to say. Carti’s that ni**a.” Check out the video and Yachty’s quote tweet below.

@Akademiks u r so insane, I didn’t tell u this at all. Stop drinking bro. I said tyler encouraged me to take that route. Wtf https://t.co/rxNJnVVjQq — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) July 10, 2023

Lil Yachty spoke about Tyler, The Creator being a big influence on him and his January album Let’s Start Here., which ventured into psychedelic rock and indie pop, during a March interview with Billboard. “I would love to do a project with Tyler [The Creator],” Boat told Billboard. “He’s the reason I made this album. He’s the one who told me to do it, just go for it. He’s so confident and I have so much respect for him because he takes me seriously, and he always has.”

Tyler wasn’t the only person who approved of the “Poland” rapper going in a new direction. Yachty said that he played the project for superstars like Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Drake, Cardi B, and Post Malone before dropping it, and was even more motivated to push forward in this new direction after they all responded positively.

Let’s Start Here. was released on Jan. 27, 2023. The 14-track LP features Daniel Caesar, Teezo Touchdown, Justine Skye, Fousheé, and Diana Gordon. The album debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and sold 36,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Listen to Let’s Start Here. below.