Lil Yachty Reveals Drake’s Toilets Automatically Play 2Pac

Lil Yachty has revealed that Drake’s toilets automatically play 2Pac when approached.

During a conversation with Twitch streamer Kai Cenat on Sunday (April 16), Yachty spoke about some of the craziest things he has ever witnessed in Drizzy’s household—which included his musical toilet.

“Every bathroom in his house has heated seats,” he recalled. “And every bathroom in his house, when you walk up to the toilet, it opens and starts playing 2Pac ‘Hit ‘Em Up.’ I swear to God! Every time it’s like, ‘Yeah, you fat muthaf**ka!’ It’s so annoying when you gotta take a sh*t ’cause it keeps looping.”

As the Let’s Start Here musician continued, he claimed to have taken “so many sh*ts” in his best friend’s crib and plans to “sh*t in every bathroom.”

This isn’t the first time Yachty and Drizzy’s close friendship has been put on display. In February 2023, the pair sat down for Moody Conversations, an interview that doubled as an ad for the Georgia native’s upcoming Futuremood sunglasses.

Throughout the conversation, the duo spoke about misconceptions, therapy, aliens, and even the possibility of the Toronto businessman retiring from rap.

“Well, I think like on a broader scale, I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna, like—I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day—but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit,” Drake disclosed to Yachty.

“I’ll still be around to like, you know, work with people or do a show here or there, but I’m not going to like, force myself to compete…so I guess that’s the one thing that I want for myself really badly.”