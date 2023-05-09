Lil Yachty Headed On The Field Trip Tour To Support ‘Let’s Start Here.’ LP

Lil Yachty announced The Field Trip Tour to help promote his most recent effort, Let’s Start Here. On Tuesday (May 9), Yachty’s team announced that the 39-stop global tour would kick off on September 21 in Washington, DC, at Echostage and end Dec. 17, 2023 at the Gasometer in Vienna, Austria.

Artist pre-sale tickets will begin Tuesday (May 9) at 10 a.m. local time in North America and at 1 p.m. BST in Europe. Additional pre-sales for the new tour are set to run throughout the week. General ticket sales will be starting Friday (May 12) at 10 a.m. local time in North America and at 12 p.m. local time in Europe. Fans looking for more information regarding ticket sales can find more details at fieldtriptour.com.

Let’s Start Here. released on January 27, 2023 to critical acclaim. The psychedelic alternative rock album boasted songwriting credits from Daniel Caesar, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Fousheé, Mac DeMarco, and others.

Check out the tour dates for The Field Trip Tour below.

Thu September 21 — Washington, DC — Echostage

Fri September 22 — New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park

Sun September 24 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

Mon September 25 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Wed September 27 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS

Fri September 29 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale

Sun October 01 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre

Mon October 02 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Wed October 04 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Sun October 08 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Mon October 09 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Wed October 11 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore

Sun October 15 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre

Tue Oct 17 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

Sat October 21 — Vancouver, BC — UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sun October 22 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Thu October 26 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Fri October 27 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Sun October 29 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Tue October 31 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant

Thu November 02 — Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore

Sat Nov 04 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Sun November 05 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

Wed Nov 22 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene

Fri Nov 24 — Stockholm, Sweden — Fryhuset

Sat Nov 25 — Copenhagen, Denmark — KB Hallen

Mon Nov 27 — Berlin, Germany — Columbiahalle

Tue November 28 — Cologne, Germany — Palladium

Thu November 30 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse

Fri December 01 — London, UK — OVO Wembley Arena

Sun December 03 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy

Mon December 04 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy

Wed Dec 06 — Paris, France — Salle Pleyel

Fri Dec 08 — Tilburg, Netherlands — Poppodium013

Sun Dec 10 — Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique

Tue Dec 12 — Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz

Thu Dec 14 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique

Sat Dec 16 — Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457

Sun Dec 17 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer