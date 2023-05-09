Lil Yachty Headed On The Field Trip Tour To Support ‘Let’s Start Here.’ LP

Lil Yachty announced The Field Trip Tour to help promote his most recent effort, Let’s Start Here. On Tuesday (May 9), Yachty’s team announced that the 39-stop global tour would kick off on September 21 in Washington, DC, at Echostage and end Dec. 17, 2023 at the Gasometer in Vienna, Austria.
Artist pre-sale tickets will begin Tuesday (May 9) at 10 a.m. local time in North America and at 1 p.m. BST in Europe. Additional pre-sales for the new tour are set to run throughout the week. General ticket sales will be starting Friday (May 12) at 10 a.m. local time in North America and at 12 p.m. local time in Europe. Fans looking for more information regarding ticket sales can find more details at fieldtriptour.com.
Let’s Start Here. released on January 27, 2023 to critical acclaim. The psychedelic alternative rock album boasted songwriting credits from Daniel Caesar, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Fousheé, Mac DeMarco, and others.
Check out the tour dates for The Field Trip Tour below.
Thu September 21 — Washington, DC — Echostage
Fri September 22 — New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park
Sun September 24 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore
Mon September 25 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
Wed September 27 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS
Fri September 29 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale
Sun October 01 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre
Mon October 02 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY
Wed October 04 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
Sun October 08 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Mon October 09 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
Wed October 11 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore
Sun October 15 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre
Tue Oct 17 — San Diego, CA — SOMA
Sat October 21 — Vancouver, BC — UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sun October 22 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Thu October 26 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Fri October 27 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
Sun October 29 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Tue October 31 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant
Thu November 02 — Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore
Sat Nov 04 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee
Sun November 05 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore
Wed Nov 22 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene
Fri Nov 24 — Stockholm, Sweden — Fryhuset
Sat Nov 25 — Copenhagen, Denmark — KB Hallen
Mon Nov 27 — Berlin, Germany — Columbiahalle
Tue November 28 — Cologne, Germany — Palladium
Thu November 30 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse
Fri December 01 — London, UK — OVO Wembley Arena
Sun December 03 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy
Mon December 04 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy
Wed Dec 06 — Paris, France — Salle Pleyel
Fri Dec 08 — Tilburg, Netherlands — Poppodium013
Sun Dec 10 — Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique
Tue Dec 12 — Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz
Thu Dec 14 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique
Sat Dec 16 — Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457
Sun Dec 17 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer