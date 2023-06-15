Lil Yachty Is The Latest Rapper To Start A Podcast

Lil Yachty attends the "On The Come Up" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

Lil Yachty has been gracing microphones for almost a decade and is now gearing up to use his voice in another medium. The 25-year-old revealed that he is launching a podcast this week.

The Atlanta rapper solicited topics and questions from his fans via Instagram on Tuesday (June 13). “Filming my first podcast,” he wrote. “Send me any questions u want me to answer / any advice u need. Haha let’s go.”

The “Minnesota” rapper already showed his ability to interview back in February when he published A Moody Conversation with Drake. The Let’s Start Here. artist has forged a friendship with the 6 God over the years, which allowed him to open. As a result, the Her Loss rapper spoke on how he has been thinking about making his “graceful exit” from being an active Hip-Hop artist. With Yachty’s myriad of friendships, one can only imagine who else he could get behind a microphone and what gems he could uncover through this podcast.

Lil Yachty follows in Joe Budden & N.O.R.E.’s footsteps, launches his own podcasthttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/JaulLXrBtv — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 14, 2023

Lil Yachty, unlike Joe Budden and N.O.R.E, isn’t preceding his venture into podcasting with retirement. The eclectic artist released “Strike (Holster)” back in April and some fans believe it is the highly coveted “song of the summer.”

“Strike” followed his fifth studio album Let’s Start Here. which came out in January and is regarded as his most experimental effort to date due to the psychedelic rock and funk elements. The 14-track LP featured Daniel Caesar, Teezo Touchdown, Justine Skye, Fousheé, and Diana Gordon.