Lil Yachty Performs Popular “Poland” Single Six Times In Poland

Lil Yachty recently performed his viral hit “Poland” six times while in, you guessed it, Poland.

The rapper turned podcaster hit the stage in Central Europe, performing the fan-favorite track to a tightly packed crowd. Lil Boat uploaded the footage to his Instagram on Saturday (July 1), illustrating his crowd control with every successive “Poland” rendition.

The first performance showed the European crowd intensely singing along to the Wockhardt-influenced love song as Yachty stared at the crowd demanding they “sing that sh*t.” However, by the sixth performance, the venue was belting out the druggy cut in unison, the artist no longer needing to sing along with the crowd.

Despite the overwhelming support the track received, there was a moment in time when the Georgian didn’t want to drop “Poland.” In February 2023, on the heels of releasing Let’s Start Here., he explained to Zane Lowe that he had no desire to release the song because he was focused on his LP’s new creative direction.

“That was irritating,” Boat expressed. “I was pissed because I made ‘Poland’ while making this album on a day when they were mixing and I was in the other room just bored with the homies. I would’ve never dropped ‘Poland’ — ever — because I wanted to pivot myself into this.

“So I was really irritated when it dropped, but I’m so grateful it did. Like I said, I really don’t know what I do next. I don’t know if I’m a do this again or do more rap.”

Lil Yachty released his latest album, Let’s Start Here., on January 27, 2023. The LP caught fans off guard, as the album featured the rapper not rapping, and instead leaning into untraveled territory for the musician. Yachty’s usual skittering melodic raps were absent, with the artist delivering 14 tracks inspired by ’70s psychedelic rock.

The Field Trip Tour will support Let’s Start Here., kicking off in September 2023 in Washington, D.C.