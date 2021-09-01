Lil Yachty Embraces Health And Wellness With Investment In PlantFuel

Lil Yachty has made the plunge into the health and wellness industry with his investment in PlantFuel, a plant-based nutritional supplement brand that’s set to launch this month. Touted as “an all-new, premium Plant Fueled nutritional supplement brand that aims to deliver the absolute best-possible products available,” according to the 24-year-old, his involvement in the company allows him to tap into his creativity while simultaneously building his stock portfolio.

“I’m super excited about my new venture with PlantFuel,” the “Oprah’s Bank Account” rapper said in a statement. “It’s brands like PlantFuel that inspire and allow me to stay actively involved creatively beyond just investing.”

With a mission to bridge the gap between “healthy, plant-based nutrition and peak performance,” PlantFuel places an emphasis on being eco-conscious, from its packaging to its products. In addition to Yachty, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens is also an investor in PlantFuel, which the brash playmaker says aligns with his reputation for staying in peak physical condition.

“As everyone knows, throughout my professional career I’ve been in phenomenal shape and extremely conscious about what I put in my body,” said the 47-year-old athlete in a statement. “From day one, I was thoroughly impressed by my exploration of PlantFuel and its products. I am excited about my partnership with PlantFuel and delighted to join their team.”

Lil Yachty’s dive into the health and wellness sector, which currently has a market worth $1.5 trillion, is the Atlanta native’s second deal through Scoop Investments, the venture capital fund he co-founded with Bhad Bhabie and manager Adam Kluger. Earlier this year, he and Bhad Bhabie announced a $1 million investment in the Jewish dating app Lox Club.