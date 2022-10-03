Lil Zay Osama Arrested For Leaving Loaded Firearm In Uber

Lil Zay Osama, real name Isaiah Dukes, is being held in jail without bond after being arrested in New York City for allegedly leaving a loaded firearm in an Uber.

XXL obtained documents citing that the Chicago rapper was in possession of a loaded, modified Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol with a switch that would allow the weapon to have rapid-fire capabilities. The 24-year-old was previously convicted of weapons possession in Illinois and had two outstanding arrest warrants, thus was charged with possession of a machine gun in addition to felon possession of a firearm.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, N.Y. alleged in their complaint that a rideshare driver picked up the “Have You Ever” rapper and his crew on Thursday (Sept. 29). Upon Lil Zay Osama entering the vehicle, the driver reportedly noticed that he was holding a firearm. The Uber driver completed Lil Zay’s trip to Queens, N.Y., and realized that, upon the rapper leaving, he left his firearm behind. The driver then called the police who retrieved the weapon and later located and arrested Lil Zay Osama.

Prosecutors cited the rapper’s lyrics from the 2021 record “Danny Block” where he references glocks and switches in their complaint: “Every day a different Glock/Pu**y boy know how I play it/I hope this song right here don’t get in the hands of the feds (Hope it don’t get to the feds, man)/Ayy, I just got a brand new Glock/With a fifty and a switch (With a fifty and a switch)”

“The crimes charged in this case are extremely serious and confirm that the defendant is a danger to the community,” Assistant U.S. Attorney (Eastern District of New York) Rebecca Schuman said in the court filings. “For one, the defendant possessed a particularly deadly weapon that had been converted from a handgun capable of shooting just one bullet each time the trigger is squeezed to having the capability of firing until the trigger is lifted.”

If Lil Zay Osama is convicted, he could face 20 years in prison due to the two charges.



