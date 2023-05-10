Lionel Richie Debunks Plastic Surgery Rumors, Credits “Water, Sleep & Sex” For Youthful Glow

Music extraordinaire Lionel Richie is pushing back against claims that he’s had plastic surgery. In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, the “All Night Long” singer broke down why he’s never been a fan of getting any cosmetic procedures.

“[Plastic surgery] locks you in for that year [while you recover], and after that, you can’t go naturally, you’re staying right there…,” the 73-year-old told the outlet. “You try and go back to reset, and you can’t. [And] that sh*t goes wrong!”

He also added, “God might not recognize me, so I want to make sure he knows me.”

Lionel Richie performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Richie — who’s not only known for his timeless classics like “Hello” and “Endless Love” — is also admired for aging gracefully. The father-of-three also detailed his personal regimen for keeping a “youthful” glow.

“Water, sleep and sweat and not too much red meat,” he explained. “[Sex] will work also and it’s good for your heart.”

Speculation around Richie’s possible plastic surgery began during his recent performance at King Charles III’s coronation concert on Sunday (May 7). Social media users responded to clips of Richie and questioned how he’s been able to keep such a youthful glow after decades of hard work as a musician.

Some Twitter users have suspected that even if he hasn’t gone under the knife, he may have gotten less invasive procedures like Botox.

“How is Lionel 73, he looks so young?” one user tweeted as another joked, “he’s had so much Botox that’s why.” A third user wrote, “Dancing keeps you young, slim, and fit. He looks 53 and not 73! He does not age at all, he looks the same has 30 years ago!”

he’s had so much Botox that’s why? — molly (@mollytpwk_) May 7, 2023

Dancing keeps you young, slim, and fit. He looks 53 and not 73! He does not age at all, he looks the same has 30 years ago! — Lornaharrison2016 Lornaharrison2016 (@Lharrisson21) May 10, 2023

Lionel Richie, amongst other distinguished guests celebrated and performed for King Charles III’s crowning in Windsor, England at the Windsor Castle on Sunday (May 7).

Check out Richie’s performance from the royal event below.