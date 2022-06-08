LisaRaye Is Not Buying The Rumored Reason For Lori Harvey-Michael B. Jordan Split

The news of Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s unexpected split has seemingly been a topic of conversation among fans and celebrities. Amid all of the breakup analysis, the couple’s relationship allegedly ended due to Harvey not being ready for marriage. Unwilling to accept the rumor that Lori was the one who ultimately decided to bring the relationship to an end, actress and businesswoman LisaRaye took to FOX Soul’s Cocktails With Queens to call the line of thought “bullsh*t.”

“When a person and a woman finds a good one, then that’s what you’re looking for, but I will say that she’s young still,” LisaRaye adamantly stated on Cocktails With Queens. “I, too, was looking forward to them making it because I thought, ‘Oh, you know what? She’s been looking for something to keep on her arm, to be able to have a relationship with that is meaningful and is successful’—because we know that the girl wants to keep somebody who is going to be newsworthy…She ain’t no joke.”

Later in the CWQ clip, the iconic actress began to allege that maybe Jordan was hesitant to commit to Harvey because he hadn’t gotten over his ex. “I think that the established relationship that Michael did have before this one…I heard about his ex and him were so serious that he may have missed her.”

While neither Lori Harvey nor Michael B. Jordan has publicly addressed the breakup, Harvey has scrubbed her Instagram clean of any inkling of the Black Panther actor. Her father, Steve Harvey, has offered his thoughts on the situation and stated that he doesn’t hold any resentment toward Jordan or the relationship.

“Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends…I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do,” the radio and television host said on his morning show. “He’s still a cool guy…from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time.”

Beginning at the 8:05 mark, watch the LisaRaye’s commentary in the video below.