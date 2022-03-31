Watch The Trailer For The Little Brother Documentary ‘May The Lord Watch: The Little Brother Story’

The story behind the prolific Hip-Hop group Little Brother is getting the visual treatment. Phonte revealed a trailer for the upcoming documentary May The Lord Watch: The Little Brother Story on Instagram. It was confirmed to HipHopDX that the documentary will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut album The Listening, which was released Feb. 23, 2003.

“Been working on this one for 5 years and calling it an ’emotional journey’ is a big understatement,” Phonte wrote on Instagram. Inspired by my big brother @questlove’s Oscar win, here’s the first trailer for May the Lord Watch: The Little Brother Story. 2023. Thank you for listening.”

The documentary is directed by Holland Randolph Gallagher and features behind-the-scenes footage from concerts, recording sessions, and more. Phonte, Big Pooh, and 9th Wonder all appear in the film. Artists such as Questlove, Doja Cat, and Drake also appear, sharing their admiration for Little Brother.

“All I wanted was for my favorite rap group to get back together,” expressed Questlove in the preview.

In 2003, the North Carolina Hip-Hop group released their debut and continued to issue four additional albums and six mixtapes. The most recent Little Brother album, May The Lord Watch, arrived in 2019 after nearly a decade away. The reunion took place without 9th Wonder, who left the group in 2007.

Watch the official trailer for May The Lord Watch: The Little Brother Story below.