Lizzo Plays 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute Owned By Library Of Congress

Lizzo is very well known for her entertaining performances due to her ability to combine powerful vocals, sharp dance moves, and a myriad of instruments. At the singer’s recent Washington D.C show (Sept. 27), she made history as the first person in two centuries to play a crystal flute that has been held by the Library of Congress.

NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE



NOW YOU HAVE



IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU @librarycongress ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgXjpC49sO — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 28, 2022

The above video shows the “About Damn Time” singer being handed the flute before returning to her stationary microphone and saying “Bi**h, I’m scared.” As the 34-year-old attempts to play the instrument, the crowd urges her to get going.

“It’s crystal,” the Houston artist says. “It’s like playing out of a wine glass, bi**h, so be patient.”

When Lizzo is finally able to play, she treats the crowd to angelic tootles before adding in a twerk session. The crowd erupts into applause as the “Truth Hurts” artist hands the flute back to its keeper before grabbing a microphone and saying “Bi**ch, I just twerked and played James Madison’s crystal flute from the 1800s. We just made history tonight! Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history freaking cool! History is freaking cool, you guys!”

The pop singer even treated the attendees to a brief history lesson in the midst of her set. Evidently, the crystal flute was a gift to President Madison to celebrate his second term and was one of two things saved in a fire, with the other being a portrait of the first United States President George Washington.

American history and Black history were made once again in Washington, D.C.