Lizzo Adds 2023 Dates To North American ‘Special’ Tour

Lizzo has announced more dates for the North American leg of her Special tour. On Monday (Nov. 14), the superstar unveiled the new stops on her official website.
The North American extension will kick off on Apr. 21, 2023, at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. Special’s 2023 extension will continue for 16 more dates and end on June 2, 2023 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.
Latto is also set to continue supporting the “2 Be Loved” artist on the newest additions of her tour from Apr. 21 to June 2.
Lizzo, also known as Melissa Viviane Jefferson, released Special in July 2022. The album was her first work since her 2019 Grammy-winning project, Cuz I Love You.
The Houston entertainer’s new reality show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls won the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program in September 2022. Jefferson, 33, is also prepared to go deeper into her TV bag with a new documentary about her life, career, and journey entitled Love, Lizzo, Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24 on HBO Max.
Apr. 21 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Apr. 22 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Apr. 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Apr. 26 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
May 4 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
May 6 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
May 9 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
May 10 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
May 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
May 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
May 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 19 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
May 20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
May 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
May 25 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
June 2 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
Check out the full tour dates on her official website.