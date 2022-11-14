Lizzo Adds 2023 Dates To North American ‘Special’ Tour

Lizzo performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Lizzo has announced more dates for the North American leg of her Special tour. On Monday (Nov. 14), the superstar unveiled the new stops on her official website.

The North American extension will kick off on Apr. 21, 2023, at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. Special’s 2023 extension will continue for 16 more dates and end on June 2, 2023 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

Latto is also set to continue supporting the “2 Be Loved” artist on the newest additions of her tour from Apr. 21 to June 2.

Lizzo, also known as Melissa Viviane Jefferson, released Special in July 2022. The album was her first work since her 2019 Grammy-winning project, Cuz I Love You.

The Houston entertainer’s new reality show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls won the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program in September 2022. Jefferson, 33, is also prepared to go deeper into her TV bag with a new documentary about her life, career, and journey entitled Love, Lizzo, Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24 on HBO Max.

Apr. 21 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Apr. 22 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Apr. 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Apr. 26 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

May 4 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

May 6 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

May 9 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

May 10 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

May 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

May 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

May 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 19 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

May 20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

May 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

May 25 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

June 2 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Check out the full on her official website.