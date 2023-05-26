Lizzo Addresses Social Media Hate: “I Been Holding My Tongue”

Lizzo attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Lizzo has had enough of the social media hate sent her way. The 35-year-old addressed her naysayers and how their comments have made her feel this week.

“The amount of slander n hate I’m receiving on a daily basis is starting to confuse me,” the GRAMMY winner wrote in a now-deleted tweet on Thursday (May 25). “What am I actively doing to get this influx of disrespect in my mentions? I’m just trying to come on this app & enjoy social media like everyone else.”

The Special artist has kept her Twitter private for some time now due to the negativity she has received as of late, on top of the racist and fatphobic comments that have followed her throughout her career. While fans have defended her before, such as when Candace Owens body-shamed her, things still reached a boiling point for the multi-talent.

“Anyways I been holding my tongue cus I don’t wanna seem ungrateful but I’ve done so much cool sh*t these last few weeks just for my mentions to be about how fat I am &/or use me for political discourse..,” Lizzo continued in her next tweet. “Tired of this.”

In spite of all of the vitriol, the Houston artist has continued to do major things in and out of music. She made her debut in The Simpsons this past weekend, starring in the show’s season finale on Sunday (May 21). Fans will also be able to hear her voice on the upcoming Barbie soundtrack which boasts a star-studded tracklist, namely Dua Lipa, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, and more.

As if that wasn’t enough, she delivered an epic linkup back in February when she tapped SZA for the remix to “Special,” the title track of her July 2022 LP. Love her or hate her, Lizzo’s success isn’t slowing down any time soon.