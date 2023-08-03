Lizzo May Face Trial Over Alleged Harassment, Plaintiffs’ Legal Team Releases Statement

Lizzo may be facing a trial regarding the recent allegations of sexual harassment from three of her former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez. The women filed the complaint with their attorney, Ron Zambrano of West Coast Employment Lawyers on Tuesday (Aug. 1).

Since the report surfaced, other allegations including workplace misconduct have surfaced — all of which Lizzo has denied. After the Grammy winner issued a statement on the matter, Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Employment Lawyers, responded with the following:

“Given Lizzo is denying that any of this happened, let’s take it to trial. More witnesses are coming forward every day corroborating the plaintiffs’ allegations, so we’re looking forward to facing Lizzo and her team in court.”

Davis also responded to the backlash she is facing about an audition video for season two of Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, which was reportedly made prior to the alleged abuse.

So imma just sit this here.

This is Arianna Davis the woman who is accusing Lizzo of fat shaming her,and is now suing her.

I need a timeline!! pic.twitter.com/shh3nu4v3q — HoneyyDeww?️‍?✨ (@elisa_TyC) August 3, 2023

“Of course, I wasn’t going to say anything negative about the camp while I was still in it,” said Davis.

She continued, “Right up until the last minute, I didn’t realize how bad it was and how much I was being taken advantage of. I just genuinely wanted to save my job. This video further explains how much I was trying to please Lizzo. But it was such a toxic work environment because throughout all the abuse, I was still trying to please her and make her think that I was good enough. This video was done before the bulk of our allegations occurred, and this was just me grasping at straws and my last attempt to make her see how committed I was to being loyal to her and her camp.”

Zambrano released a statement shortly after the bopstar shared a statement across social media. “Lizzo has failed her own brand and has let down her fans,” it reads. “Her denial of this reprehensible behavior only adds to our clients’ emotional distress. The dismissive comments and utter lack of empathy are quite telling about her character and only serve to minimize the trauma she has caused the plaintiffs and other employees who have now come forward sharing their own negative experiences. While Lizzo notes it was never her intention ‘to make anyone feel uncomfortable,’ that is exactly what she did to the point of demoralizing her dancers and flagrantly violating the law.”

The “About Damn Time” singer is calling these claims “sensationalized stories” and is now reportedly being represented by Marty Singer.