Lizzo Opens Up 2022 BET Awards With “About Damn Time” Performance

Dressed in a glistening gold two-piece suit, Lizzo took center stage and opened at the 2022 BET Awards with her latest single, “About Damn Time.”

Opening up with her signature flute stunt, complemented by a fully-figured dance assembly, the 34-year-old star shut down her performance making sure to hit every beat. As usual, Lizzo delivered an experience. She showcased her vocal ability, top-notch dance moves, impeccable instrument playing, and twerk confidence. Tieing it all together, she made sure to end her performance with a shoutout to Black music before receiving a standing ovation.

Her groovy new track, “About Damn Time” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and will be on her forthcoming album Special which is set to drop Friday (July 15). Lizzo—who has been nominated for five BET Awards over the span of her career, with only one win to date for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist in 2020—is not nominated this year for an award.

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the ceremony includes performances by Chance the Rapper, Chlöe, Muni Long, Doechii, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Roddy Ricch, Babyface, Ella Mai and Givēon. Leading the nominees are Doja Cat with six noms, followed by Drake and Ari Lennox, who both earned four noms each.

Also, viewers can expect to witness Diddy receive his flowers as he is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and will take the stage for a star-studded performance with Mary J. Blige, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Faith Evans, Jodeci, and others.

Watch her high-energy performance above.