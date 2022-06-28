Lizzo Says Beyoncé Brought Her Out Of Depression On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

During the latest segment of The Late Show‘s “Carpool Karaoke,” Lizzo and James Corden dived into some of her biggest hits like “Good as Hell,” “Truth Hurts” and “Juice,” all while going for a ride around Los Angeles.

During the entertaining drive, the singer-songwriter talked about various topics including how she got her nickname “Lizzo,” where her love for playing the flute came from, as well as how Beyoncè’s music helped her break through her shyness and depression.

“When I was shy or when I didn’t think I was cool and when I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyoncé in my bedroom and it would transport me,” she revealed. “I would feel something. I would feel like, ‘My life is going to be better, there’s hope for me.’”

She continued, “When I dropped out of college and I was really depressed I listened to B’Day on repeat and I would just sing B’Day all the time. I was like, ‘I’m gonna be a singer. I’m gonna be a singer. The way she makes people feel is the way I want to make people feel with music.’ She’s been my North Star.”

The two then jammed out to “Crazy In Love” before heading to a park where Lizzo made Corden reenact one of her popular TikToks for her latest single “About Damn Time.”

Last week, Lizzo and Live Nation announced they would be donating a total of $1 million from her upcoming Special Tour to support abortion access groups following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. She also made a statement with her BET performance as she gave a major shoutout to Black music before receiving a standing ovation.

“It’s about damn time we have fun,” she added towards the end of the performance. “It’s about damn time we stand in our power. Black people, my people.”

Lizzo is urging her fans to get involved by donating or volunteering to help abortion supporters and women’s organizations through her website, which was launched in honor of Juneteenth and Black grassroots organizations.

Take a look at their TikTok below and Lizzo’s “Carpool Karaoke” episode above.