Lizzo’s Big Grrl Dancers Show Support For Singer Amid Lawsuit

Lizzo poses during Reel To Reel: LOVE, LIZZO at The GRAMMY Museum on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. )

Lizzo’s Big Grrl dance troupe shared a post thanking the singer as she faces misconduct allegations and legal action. In an Instagram post uploaded Thursday (Aug. 17), the account representing the group of dancers expressed gratitude for the opportunity presented on the recently wrapped Special tour.

“We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent,” detailed the lengthy statement.

“The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the greatest lessons and blessings that we could possibly ask for.”

Lizzo performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on October 02, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The memo continued to specifically thank the “Good As Hell” singer, using all caps to express their gratitude.

“You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our passion with a purpose! Not only for us, but for women and all people breaking barriers.”

The letter was signed “Big Grrrls & Big Boiiis,” not mentioning specific dancers by name or clarifying the author. There are personal accounts, including Lizzo’s, tagged in the Instagram photo.

Lizzo performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Public support from her professional dancers comes in a timely fashion for the 35-year-old performer, as she faces allegations that she mistreated and weight-shamed her former dancers. According to their legal representation Ron Zambrano, at least six accusers have made complaints of assault, sexual, racial, and religious harassment, along with false imprisonment, hostile work environment, and more.

“Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” explained the musician in response.

Along with the aforementioned social media statement, the Grammy Award-winning musician was publicly supported by Beyoncé, who exclaimed “Lizzo! I love you, Lizzo,” from the stage during a performance of “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” at the Renaissance tour in Atlanta.

View the full statement issued by the Big Grrls and Big Boiiis below.