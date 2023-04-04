Lizzo Launches ‘Big Grrrls’ Casting Call Amid Amazon Studios Deal Extension

Lizzo is on the hunt, yet again, for Big Grrrls to add to her roster of background dancers. The casting call comes as she and Amazon Studios extend her first look deal from 2020.

“I’m thrilled to continue this partnership with the Amazon team after an incredible experience on Season 1 of ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,’” said the Grammy winner in a statement. “I’ve witnessed lives change through this show and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue making space for even more Big Grrrls around the world to shine and break down barriers across this industry.”

Although Amazon Studios has not yet greenlit season two of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls—a reality series that premiered in March 2022 where the Yitty founder hosted a boot camp in search of 10 backup dancers for the Special World Tour—that announcement is sure to come in the near future.

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and the impact of her Emmy award-winning series ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ exceeded our every expectation,” added Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Lizzo and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience what’s next.”

Watch Out for the Big Grrrls scored Lizzo her first Emmy win for Outstanding Competition Program back in September. When accepting the win, the “Special” artist expressed, “I’m very emotional. The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique. They just don’t get the platform. Telling stories, let’s just tell more stories. When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media—someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You gon’ to see that person, but b***h, it’s gonna have to be you.’”

Relive the most dramatic moments from season one below.