Lizzo Reportedly Dropped From Super Bowl LVII Consideration Amid Lawsuit From Ex-Employees

Lizzo was reportedly being considered as a performer for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, but amid pending lawsuits, her name has allegedly been dropped from the conversation. The Grammy-winning singer has been accused by ex-employees of sexual harassment and fat-shaming, as well as creating a hostile work environment.

According to DailyMail, an unnamed source stated, “Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal,” as her team is “desperately trying to come up with a strategy to save her sinking ship.”

“It is becoming more and more difficult with more people coming forth accusing her of extremely inappropriate acts,” the statement continued. “Lizzo has raked in a massive amount of money but her minute is pretty much up it seems and no one knows if she will be able to recover from this. If she speaks out, her statements are shredded. If she stays quiet, she is called a coward.”

“Either way, it does not appear at this moment that she can recover from this.”

Lizzo attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lizzo found herself in the center of a scandal earlier this month when her former back-up dancers Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez filed a lawsuit claiming “weight shaming” and “sexual harassment” at work. Since then, six more accusers have come forward about similar complaints.

According to NBC News, the six accusers toured with Lizzo as dancers and staff on her Amazon studios show. Complaints also included failure to pay employees. The initial lawsuit came after dancers Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez sat down with Good Morning America last week where they dished about the 35-year-old global star.

Lizzo, who has branded herself as a body-positive activist, was accused of firing one dancer on the spot, infront of everyone, for gaining weight.

“I know it’s alarming to hear that Lizzo, a plus-size woman who preaches body positivity, would be fat-phobic, essentially. But I want to challenge people to understand that hurt people hurt people,” Davis said in the interview.

Rodriguez shared a time that Lizzo allegedly threatened to physically assault her. “She basically started to ball up her fists and crack her knuckles, and she was like, ‘You’re so effin lucky right now,’ as she’s like inching her way towards me,” she recalled. The former back-up dancer then claimed Lizzo’s best friend had to physically restrain her.

Davis also alleged that the flute-slinging singer pressured her into touching a nude performer at a sex show in Amsterdam’s “Red Light District.”

Lizzo visits SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ at SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“She started a chant, after I said ‘no’ multiple times,” Davis claimed, sharing that Lizzo began to chant her name, “Ari,” over and over. “I briefly touched the performer and withdrew my hands, and you know, everyone kind of burst into laughter because me of all people they thought it was funny that I was touching this performer.”

“Our jobs are always being threatened,” the dancers expressed. “I personally never had job security this whole entire time,” Davis said. Davis and Williams were eventually fired, while Rodriguez resigned on her own due to the other two’s disrespect.

Lizzo responded to the disgraceful allegations with a statement earlier this month. Read her sentiments below:

“These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” the Houstonian wrote. “My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I chose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

“The sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

“As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Something I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

Lizzo attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world.”

“I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight. Unprofessional. I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”

Ron Zambrano, the attorney representing the dancers released the following statement to FOX11 in response to Lizzo’s statement:

“Lizzo has failed her own brand and has let down her fans. Her denial of this reprehensible behavior only adds to our clients’ emotional distress. The dismissive comments and utter lack of empathy are quite telling about her character and only serve to minimize the trauma she has caused the plaintiffs and other employees who have now come forward sharing their own negative experiences.”

“While Lizzo notes it was never her intention ‘to make anyone feel uncomfortable,’ that is exactly what she did to the point of demoralizing her dancers and flagrantly violating the law.”