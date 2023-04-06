Lizzo Gushes Over Joining ‘Star Wars’ Universe Via ‘The Mandalorian’: “I Cried”

Lizzo has shared her emotional reaction to joining the Star Wars universe via Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, as the iconic films were introduced to the GRAMMY winner by her late father, Michael Jefferson.

“When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The trilogy’s are his favorite movies and quickly became mine,” she began on Instagram Thursday. “When Jon favreau called me and offered the role of The Dutchess I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud. Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible— but thanks to Jon, Bryce, and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars. I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way…. and May the Force be with you.”

The “Special” singer is featured in the Season 3 episode that dropped on the streaming platform Wednesday (April 5), where she surprised fans in the role of The Duchess Of Plazir-15. Viewers were also shocked to see Lizzo joined by Jack Black, another guest star playing Captain Bombardier, a fellow diplomat representing the planet Plazer-15.

How it started vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/sPOir4l4FD — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 6, 2023

“ok like, i’m SO obsessed with lizzo and jack black in #TheMandalorian,” wrote one fan, with another adding, “Holy Maple Bacon Cupcakes! Lizzo gets to be a part of a Galaxy, Far Far Away!!! It’s about damn time!!! She looks AWESOME!!!”

Lizzo’s father died in 2009, with the singer taking to social media in 2021 to remember the patriarch 12 years after his passing.

“12 years since we lost you, dad. I wish you could see this… I’d say you wouldn’t believe it—but you knew what I would achieve even back when I couldn’t,” she captioned her post. “Hug your people today y’all. Tell em you love them. It matters.. all the hugs and love I gave my daddy are still here. I can feel it. Love never dies.”