Lizzo Remains In Hot Water After At Least Six New Accusers Come Forward

Last week, three of Lizzo’s former dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — filed a lawsuit against the Grammy winner, her production company, and her current dance captain, Shirlene Quigley. The lawsuit contains allegations of of assault, sexual, racial, and religious harassment, along with false imprisonment, hostile work environment, and more.

On Tuesday (Aug. 8), it was revealed that Ron Zambrano, the plaintiffs’ legal representation, has been “reviewing new complaints” from at least six people who have reportedly toured with the “About Damn Time” singer and worked with her on her Emmy-winning reality competition show, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

Zambrano is now determining which claims are actionable and which ones aren’t. “It’s too soon to say,” he told NBC News.

Lizzo labeled the allegations as “sensationalized stories.” One dancer claimed she was pressured to touch a nude performer and eat a banana that was protruding from one’s vagina while at a club in Amsterdam’s Red Light District. It was also mentioned that the “Special” artist fat-shamed a dancer and fired her publicly for gaining weight.

The new complaints come on the heels of the 2023 Made In America Festival cancellation, which Lizzo was set to headline along with SZA. Production stated that this year’s show was cancelled due to “severe circumstances” beyond their control. Despite critics attempting to blame Lizzo, a source close to the team told NBC News that ticket sales “were not good.”

Neama Rahmani, who is also representing the plaintiffs, revealed in a statement on Aug. 3 that the case may be taken to trial. “Given Lizzo is denying that any of this happened, let’s take it to trial,” Rahmani stated. “More witnesses are coming forward every day corroborating the plaintiffs’ allegations, so we’re looking forward to facing Lizzo and her team in court.”