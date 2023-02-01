Lizzo Reveals Her “Dupe” Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Lizzo poses during Reel To Reel: LOVE, LIZZO at The GRAMMY Museum on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Lizzo has officially been immortalized in wax. The Grammy Award-winning performer has revealed the first look at her Madame Tussauds wax figure ahead of its arrival at the Las Vegas museum.

Lizzo wrote on Twitter that it was “single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life,” sharing a video of her coming face-to-face with the statue. “Now I know what a twosome with Lizzo is like.”

In one TikTok upload, she proclaimed the figure her “dupe” following a popular trend on the app.

According to a press release, the “Good As Hell” singer’s wax figure took approximately six months to create by a team of twenty London-based artists. The look worn by the wax figure is inspired by Lizzo’s 2020 Grammy Awards red-carpet look of a white Versace floor-length gown, a faux fur shawl, and Stuart Weitzman strappy heels.

Her exact nail art and jewelry were recreated for a detailed finish.

“Lizzo is an insanely talented and beloved pop culture icon,” expressed Gabriel Hewitt, General Manager for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. “We love everything that Lizzo represents and we’re so excited for guests to have an interactive experience that celebrates self-love, acceptance and positivity.”

Fans of the flutist will be able to interact with the Lizzo dupe on Feb. 6. Described as an interactive experience, guests are set to view Lizzo’s figure atop a giant wedding cake à la her 2019 BET Awards performance.

The museum invites “guests to celebrate self-love, be their own soulmate and feel like ‘100% that b**ch’.”