Lizzo Gives A “Special” Performance At The 65th GRAMMY Awards

Lizzo continues to have the last laugh!

The now four-time Grammy winner had a moment at the 65th Grammy Awards tonight, as she shut down the stage with an illuminating performance of “About Damn Time” before transitioning into her newest single, “Special.”

Announced by one of her most inspired fans, sporting a bob styled by Shelby Swain, Lizzo took to the stage wearing a satin black dress with a jeweled corset. Less theatrical than the majority of her prior performances, the Houston-bred star left her flute at home, as her voice was all she needed to command the room.

Lizzo at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for Variety

Joined in harmony by an all-women choir glistening in gold and black gowns, she inquisitively sang: If it wasn’t me then would you even get offended?/ Or is it just because I’m Black and heavy?/ Y’all don’t hear me though/ I’ve been the same since I’ve been driving slow on Bissonnet/ Call up anybody I know and they would tell you that.”

Lizzo received nominations in five additional categories, including Record of the Year (“About Damn Time”), Album of the Year (Special), Song of the Year (“About Damn Time”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“About Damn Time”), and Best Pop Vocal Album (Special). The 34-year-old won the aforementioned award for Best Remixed Recording for “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix),” during the pre-show.

The Yitty founder recently released the superhero-themed visual to “Special,” where she shows heroic efforts including stopping a child from getting hit by a car, saving a woman from being robbed and more. The Christian Breslauer-directed video arrived ahead of The Special 2our, which will kick off this month.

Congratulations Lizzo!