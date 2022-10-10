Lizzo Responds To Kanye West’s Comments About Her Weight

Kanye West’s recent remarks regarding Lizzo’s weight loss and the media’s promotion of an “unhealthy” lifestyle have garnered a mixed reaction from the public on both sides of the debate.

Apparently, Lizzo didn’t appreciate Yeezy’s mention of her in an attempt to lend credence to his argument and expressed her thoughts after the rapper’s remarks were brought to her attention.

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherf**king name in their motherf**king mouth for no motherf**king reason,” the “Grrrls” creator said while onstage during the Toronto leg of her The Special Tour. “I’m minding my fat, Black beautiful business.”

Yeezy’s comments came during an appearance on political commentator Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, with the fashion designer decrying what he perceives as the media’s portrayal of Lizzo as a symbol of obesity.

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” West said. “It’s demonic.”

Kanye West says the media is purposely supporting Lizzo for being unhealthy‼️? pic.twitter.com/FdLoIRcGyR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 7, 2022

Lizzo is just the latest in a growing list of celebrities and public figures responding to recent comments made by Kanye, as the rapper has garnered numerous headlines for his controversial statements and social media posts.

The rapper has come under fire for his unveiling of a White Lives Matter shirt during his YZY SZN 9 show last Monday (Oct. 3), which has been criticized by the likes of Sean “Diddy” Combs and the mother of hate-crime victim Ahmaud Arbery. West’s most recent social media post resulted in his Twitter account restriction after violating the platform’s policy with an anti-Semitic statement.