Lizzo Responds To Sexual Harassment, Weight-Shaming Lawsuit

Lizzo has responded to allegations claiming she sexually harassed and weight-shamed her former dancers. On Thursday (Aug. 3), the Detroit native took to Instagram to address the claims made by several former employees, referring to Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez’s allegations as “sensationalized stories.”

“These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,” Lizzo typed on IG. “Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

“As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do,” she went on. “I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions, but it’s never been my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

As she continued, the songstress explained that she wasn’t a “victim” nor a “villain.” Lizzo then insisted that she knew what it’s like to be ridiculed for her weight, so it would never cross her mind to do the same thing to other women.

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim,” she added. “But I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight. I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison says she dropped out as director of Lizzo’s documentary in 2019 after facing mistreatment from her:



“I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is.” pic.twitter.com/jl1sA4EZ1Q — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 2, 2023

On Tuesday (Aug. 1), Lizzo’s former dancers Williams, Davis, and Rodriguez sued the singer for pressuring them into caressing a naked performer in an Amsterdam club, citing sexual harassment.

“Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas,” the lawsuit read. “Lizzo then turned her attention to [Arianna] and began pressuring [Arianna] to touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing at the club. “

“Lizzo began leading a chant, goading [Davis]. [She] said three times, loud enough for all to hear, ‘I’m good,’ expressing her desire not to touch the performer. The chant grew louder and more strident, demanding a visibly uncomfortable Ms. Davis to engage with the performer. [She] reiterated her discomfort, stating, ‘I’d rather not because I’m cool here in the corner.’ Finally, the chorus became overwhelming, and a mortified Ms. Davis acquiesced in an attempt to bring an end to the chants,” it continued.

Lizzo’s former creative director, along with one of her former dancers, share support for the lawsuit filed against the singer:



“I’m not apart of the lawsuit – but this was very much my experience in my time there… I very much applaud the dancers courage to bring this to… pic.twitter.com/ojxxQ7l28m — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 1, 2023

Since then, more of the superstar’s former employees began coming forward with accusations of their own. Sophia Nahli Allison, the singer’s ex-director from her 2019 documentary, uploaded a statement regarding the situation via her Instagram Story.

“I usually do not comment on anything pop culture related. But, in 2019, I traveled with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary. I walked away after about two weeks, I was treated with such disrespect by her,” Allison typed. “I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a sh*t situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you f**king can, and I’m so grateful I trusted my gut.”