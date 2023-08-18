Lizzo Takes Tokyo As She Returns To Instagram Following Lawsuit

Lizzo has returned to social media weeks after being sued by three former dancers accusing the star of sexual harassment and more.

In a post shared Friday (Aug. 18) afternoon, the “Good As Hell” singer, 35, is seen hitting the streets of Tokyo, Japan, specifically a ward known as Shibuya City. Rocking a blue and yellow fit, her hair put up into two messy buns, the pop star plays off of the name of the city by rapping “Shabooya” featuring Gloss Up, Aleza, Slimeroni, and K Carbon, which then begins to play in the background.

The “Special” artist appears to be in good spirits within the clip, smiling and posing for the camera as she struts confidently with her hands on her waist.

“From Shibuya, with Love,” she captioned the quick clip, which cuts off as Slimeroni raps, “I’m too player, you won’t never catch me slippin’.”

The post comes hours after many of Lizzo’s Big Grrl background dancers chose to speak up in her defense, vouching for her character in their own social media post.

“We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent,” they shared. “The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the greatest lessons and blessings that we could possibly ask for. You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our passion with a purpose! Not only for us, but for women and all people breaking barriers.”

In addition to being sued on claims of sexual harassment — namely pressuring them into interacting with naked performers in an Amsterdam club — and creating a hostile work environment via weight-shaming, others who’ve worked with the rapper also came forward with complaints, including two filmmakers who referred to Lizzo as “arrogant” and “unkind.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 15: Lizzo performs at The O2 Arena on March 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Shortly after the suit was made public, Lizzo responded to the original allegations with an Instagram post, her last before sharing her trip to Shibuya City.

“My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,” Lizzo shared at the time. “Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional…Sometimes I have to make hard decisions, but it’s never been my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”