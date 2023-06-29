Lizzo Tears Up As Beyoncé Shows Her Love On Tour, Reflects On Full Circle Moment

Lizzo loves herself some Beyoncé.

The acclaimed bopstar took a quick break from her Special Tour to support Bey’s Renaissance World Tour on Tuesday (June 27) and was overcome with emotion during the performance of “Break My Soul (Queens Remix).” In the record, Lizzo is among the illustrious list of trailblazing women Bey praises.

When reflecting on it, the “About Damn Time” star shared on Instagram, “In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to ‘Happy Face’ by destiny’s child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies… I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time. I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is. We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor. Thank You @beyonce.”

This wasn’t the first instance of the fellow Houston native praising the superstar. During Lizzo’s “Record Of The Year” acceptance speech at the 2023 Grammy Awards, the 35-year-old took her final moments to give the “CUFF IT” singer her flowers.

“Beyoncé, whew. In the fifth grade, I skipped school to see you perform […] You changed my life. You sang that gospel medley and the way you made me feel, I was like ‘I wanna make people feel this way with my music.’ You clearly are the artist of our lives,” she declared excitedly.

Coincidentally, both women also celebrated their shared idol, Tina Turner. Lizzo paid tribute to the Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll the night she passed with a touching performance during her concert while Bey first penned a message before taking the stage with a performance of her own.